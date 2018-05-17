Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Picks up at-bats in extended spring training
Rasmus (hip) was able to record a few at-bats during an extended spring training game Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus will likely remain in Sarasota a little while longer in order to work his way back into game shape before heading out on a rehab assignment. The outfielder has been on the shelf since April 7 due to a left hip flexor strain.
More News
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Making progress at extended spring training•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Resumes hitting at extended spring•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Continues to progress slowly•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Recovering slowly from hip injury•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Undergoes MRI on hip•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Placed on DL•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...