Rasmus (hip) was able to record a few at-bats during an extended spring training game Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus will likely remain in Sarasota a little while longer in order to work his way back into game shape before heading out on a rehab assignment. The outfielder has been on the shelf since April 7 due to a left hip flexor strain.

