Rasmus was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hip flexor strain prior to Saturday's game.

At this point, there has yet to be word on a timetable for Rasmus, who appears to have sustained the injury during Friday's 14-inning game. This is potentially concerning news considering Rasmus stepped away from the game last season due to a lingering hip issue. In a corresponding move, Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to provide a little extra depth in the club's bullpen. Expect to see more playing time for Anthony Santander with Rasmus on the shelf.