Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Placed on DL
Rasmus was put on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hip flexor strain prior to Saturday's game.
At this point, there has yet to be word on a timetable for Rasmus, who appears to have sustained the injury during Friday's 14-inning game. This is potentially concerning news considering Rasmus stepped away from the game last season due to a lingering hip issue. In a corresponding move, Jimmy Yacabonis was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to provide a little extra depth in the club's bullpen. Expect to see more playing time for Anthony Santander with Rasmus on the shelf.
More News
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Sits again against lefty•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Out versus southpaw•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Striking out frequently•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Expected to start in right field•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...