Rasmus (hip) is recovering slowly and isn't expected to return to the Orioles as soon as he's eligible, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip flexor strain last weekend and won't be ready until the team comes back to Baltimore starting on April 20. In his absence, expect to continue seeing Anthony Santander receive a majority of the starts in right field.