Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Recovering slowly from hip injury
Rasmus (hip) is recovering slowly and isn't expected to return to the Orioles as soon as he's eligible, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip flexor strain last weekend and won't be ready until the team comes back to Baltimore starting on April 20. In his absence, expect to continue seeing Anthony Santander receive a majority of the starts in right field.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...