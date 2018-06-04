Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Rehabbing at Double-A
Rasmus (hip) is 0-for-6 with a walk and three strikeouts in a pair of minor-league rehab games with Double-A Bowie.
Rasmus, who has been sidelined since April 7 with a hip injury, recently kicked off a rehab stint with the BaySox, marking the final step in his lengthy recovery. It's unclear how many additional rehab games the veteran outfielder will need to appear in before rejoining the Orioles, leaving his possible return date up in the air, but things are trending in the right direction.
