Rasmus (hip) was recently cleared to start hitting at the Orioles' extended spring training facility, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus has been on the shelf since April 6 with the strained left hip, an injury he had been playing through before the Orioles elected to shut him down following a 2-for-21, 13-strikeout start to the campaign. The veteran's absence has paved the way for Anthony Santander to see more time than expected in right field early on, but the Rule 5 pick probably hasn't performed consistently well enough to retain primary duties at the position once Rasmus is activated. It will be a while before the Orioles have to make a decision on that front, however, as Rasmus' return from the DL shouldn't be considered imminent until he appears in the outfield for multiple minor-league rehab games.