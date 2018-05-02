Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Resumes hitting at extended spring
Rasmus (hip) was recently cleared to start hitting at the Orioles' extended spring training facility, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus has been on the shelf since April 6 with the strained left hip, an injury he had been playing through before the Orioles elected to shut him down following a 2-for-21, 13-strikeout start to the campaign. The veteran's absence has paved the way for Anthony Santander to see more time than expected in right field early on, but the Rule 5 pick probably hasn't performed consistently well enough to retain primary duties at the position once Rasmus is activated. It will be a while before the Orioles have to make a decision on that front, however, as Rasmus' return from the DL shouldn't be considered imminent until he appears in the outfield for multiple minor-league rehab games.
More News
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Morton moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
H2H Top-200 Rankings
Our Fantasy expert gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Hold Soroka, add Ross
Heath Cummings looks at Mike Soroka's stashability and asks why Delino DeShields is still...
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...