Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Should rejoin club 'shortly'
Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Rasmus (hip) will be an option for the big club "shortly," Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
While the skipper didn't give a target date for Rasmus' return from the 60-day disabled list, the outfielder's 20-day rehab window will end Wednesday, making an activation later this week a good possibility. After going hitless in his first four rehab appearances, Rasmus has caught fire at the plate of late for High-A Frederick, recording 11 hits in 29 at-bats over his last nine contests. Once he's formally reinstated, Rasmus will likely fill the strong side of a platoon in right field.
