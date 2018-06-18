Orioles manager Buck Showalter said Sunday that Rasmus (hip) will be an option for the big club "shortly," Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

While the skipper didn't give a target date for Rasmus' return from the 60-day disabled list, the outfielder's 20-day rehab window will end Wednesday, making an activation later this week a good possibility. After going hitless in his first four rehab appearances, Rasmus has caught fire at the plate of late for High-A Frederick, recording 11 hits in 29 at-bats over his last nine contests. Once he's formally reinstated, Rasmus will likely fill the strong side of a platoon in right field.