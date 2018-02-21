Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Signs with Baltimore
Rasmus agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Rasmus will look to get back into the swing of things after stepping away from the game last July. The 31-year-old was battling a hip ailment at the time and was placed on the restricted list by Tampa Bay after informing the club that he wouldn't be returning that season. In all, he appeared in just 37 games in 2017, slashing .281/.318/.579 with nine home runs and 23 RBI. There shouldn't be any concern over his health heading into this spring, but he will have to battle in order to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster.
More News
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Steps away from baseball•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: To be sidelined through All-Star break•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Won't be activated Thursday•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Placed on disabled list Friday•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Dealing with sore hip•
-
Rays' Colby Rasmus: Sitting out against right-hander again Wednesday•
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...
-
Podcast: Pay up for Jansen?
Scott and Heath present different philosophies that could lead you to a Fantasy championship...
-
Red Sox decision good for J.D. Martinez
J.D. Martinez is finally off the board, and joining the Red Sox could maximize his abilities...
-
Fantasy Baseball: biggest 2018 busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Yoenis Cespedes, Jon Lester...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Odorizzi
The Twins added Jake Odorizzi, which they desperately needed. But it's not a great thing for...
-
How does Hosmer's choice impact value?
The Padres made a rare free agent splash Saturday, agreeing to an eight-year deal with Eric...