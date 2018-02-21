Rasmus agreed to a minor-league deal with the Orioles on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Rasmus will look to get back into the swing of things after stepping away from the game last July. The 31-year-old was battling a hip ailment at the time and was placed on the restricted list by Tampa Bay after informing the club that he wouldn't be returning that season. In all, he appeared in just 37 games in 2017, slashing .281/.318/.579 with nine home runs and 23 RBI. There shouldn't be any concern over his health heading into this spring, but he will have to battle in order to make Baltimore's Opening Day roster.