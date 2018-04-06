Rasmus is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rasmus sits as the Orioles take on the left-handed C.C. Sabathia. He will now have sat against both lefties the Orioles have faced so far this season, with Anthony Santander starting in right field for him both times. Rasmus has struck out 11 times in 20 plate appearances so far this season, so there's some chance that Santander, a switch-hitter, could eventually grab a larger share of the playing time in right, with prospect Austin Hays also lurking in the minors.