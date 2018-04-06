Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Sits again against lefty
Rasmus is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rasmus sits as the Orioles take on the left-handed C.C. Sabathia. He will now have sat against both lefties the Orioles have faced so far this season, with Anthony Santander starting in right field for him both times. Rasmus has struck out 11 times in 20 plate appearances so far this season, so there's some chance that Santander, a switch-hitter, could eventually grab a larger share of the playing time in right, with prospect Austin Hays also lurking in the minors.
More News
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...
-
Eligibility update: Machado adds SS
Eligibility matters. It makes your team more nimble, able to overcome more injuries and underperformance....
-
Pitchers who may be breaking out
Patrick Corbin dominated the Dodgers on Wednesday and Dylan Bundy did the same to the Astros....
-
Waivers: Short-term OF help
Looking for immediate help? There are a few intriguing bats out there who may not have an assured...