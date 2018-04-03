Rasmus has one hit and five strikeouts through 11 plate appearances this season.

After sitting on Opening Day, Rasmus has started the last three games, but has been overmatched thus far, striking out at a 45.5 percent clip. He is likely on a pretty short leash, as the Orioles have not committed much money toward the journeyman and have a few similarly mediocre outfield options available in Anthony Santander, Craig Gentry and the recently signed Michael Saunders (who is on a minor-league deal and will open at Triple-A).