Orioles' Colby Rasmus: Undergoes MRI on hip
Rasmus (hip) received an MRI on Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles weren't concerned that Rasmus had incurred a setback in his rehab; rather they wanted to confirm their initial estimate that he'd need five-to-eight days for the injury to heal. Although he appears to be progressing as expected, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team was cautious with Rasmus, as a hip injury limited the 31-year-old to just 37 games last season.
More News
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...