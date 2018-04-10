Rasmus (hip) received an MRI on Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles weren't concerned that Rasmus had incurred a setback in his rehab; rather they wanted to confirm their initial estimate that he'd need five-to-eight days for the injury to heal. Although he appears to be progressing as expected, it wouldn't be a surprise if the team was cautious with Rasmus, as a hip injury limited the 31-year-old to just 37 games last season.