Irvin did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Colorado. He struck out five.

This marked Irvin's third start since being relegated to the bullpen following the All-Star break and it was his least effective effort. After allowing just one run in 10 innings during his previous two starts, Irvin allowed four earned runs, capped by a two-run fifth-inning home run by Ezequiel Tovar that gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead and left Irvin on the hook for the loss. The Orioles rallied late to allow Irvin to escape with a no-decision. Irvin holds a 4.78 ERA with a 1.36 WHIP and 58 strikeouts in 64 innings, which he'll take with him into his next start, penciled in to take place next Wednesday in an afternoon tilt against the White Sox.