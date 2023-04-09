Irvin (0-2) took the loss Saturday as the Orioles fell 4-1 to the Yankees, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw's debut with Baltimore has not gone smoothly so far. Irvin was expected to provide the team with some stability in the rotation, but instead he's failed to last five innings in either of his first two starts, stumbling to a 9.35 ERA and 9:6 K:BB through 8.2 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, which could come next week in a home tilt against his former club, the A's.