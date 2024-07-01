Irvin (6-5) took the loss against the Rangers on Sunday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Irvin served up a two-run blast to Derek Hill in the second and was chased out of the game in the fourth after surrendering a triple, three singles and a walk, leading to three more runs for the Rangers. He's now failed to cover at least five innings in three straight starts and has given up 14 runs over that span while compiling just a 5:4 K:BB in his last 12.1 innings pitched. Irvin now owns a 4.13 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 56:17 K:BB in 80.2 innings this season. He's lined up for a start against the Athletics this weekend, though it's worth monitoring what manager Brandon Hyde decides to do with his rotation spot after his recent struggles with Dean Kremer (triceps) on the cusp of returning from a rehab assignment.