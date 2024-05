Irvin (3-1) earned the win Friday over the Reds, allowing just two hits while striking out four over 6.1 scoreless innings.

Irvin continued his dominant run Friday -- he's now won three consecutive starts while extending his scoreless-inning streak to 20.2. The 30-year-old left-hander's ERA is down to 2.86 with a 1.07 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across six starts (34.2 innings) this season. Irvin will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against Arizona.