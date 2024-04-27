Irvin (2-1) picked up the win Saturday, scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings in a 7-0 victory over the A's. He struck out five without walking a batter.

For the second straight start, Irvin led the Orioles to a combined shutout. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced, and Oakland failed to get a baserunner into scoring position until he'd left the mound. Irvin tossed 63 of 89 pitches for strikes as he extended his scoreless streak to 14.1 innings, and his impressive stretch may have come in the nick of time to save his rotation spot -- Kyle Bradish (elbow) is ready to come off the IL, and John Means (forearm) may not be far behind. Bradish lines up to take Irvin's spot next Wednesday at home against the Yankees, but Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reported prior to Saturday's game that Baltimore could shift to a six-man rotation in the short term. Irvin sports a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 28.1 innings.