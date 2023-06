Irvin looks to be the "most likely option" to start for the Orioles on Saturday versus the Royals, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde has professed a desire to use a traditional starter rather than employ a bullpen game, and Irvin seems to line up best given the recent usage of all potential options. The left-hander has struggled mightily in the majors this season (10.38 ERA) but holds a 3.21 ERA with just four walks in seven starts with Triple-A Norfolk.