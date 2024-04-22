Irvin (1-1) yielded four hits and two walks over 6.2 innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Royals.

The Royals threatened Irvin with a first-and-third situation in the first inning but he worked around it and didn't face much trouble for the rest of the afternoon. It was his longest outing of the year and his first quality start, though his two punchouts were a season-low. Through four starts, he's forced just 17 swinging strikes. He'll carry a 4.64 ERA into his next start, which is projected to be at home against Oakland.