Irvin (6-3) suffered the loss Thursday, allowing four runs (three earned) on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against Atlanta. He struck out eight.

Irvin allowed hits to the first three batters in the game, including back-to-back doubles that immediately put the Orioles into a two-run hole. He was able to piece things together thereafter, only allowing one more earned run and striking out a season-high eight batters through 5.2 innings to keep the O's in the game, though they were never able to climb out of that deficit. It's the third-straight game has allowed eight or more hits, though it's just the second time in his last 11 outings he's allowed as many as three earned runs, raising his ERA to 3.03 through 68.1 innings. He's next slated to take the hill early next week when the Orioles travel to New York for an early-week showdown against the first place Yankees.