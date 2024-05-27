Irvin (5-2) picked up the win in Monday's 11-3 victory over Boston, scattering four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six and did not allow a run.

The 30-year-old southpaw was sharp, not allowing an extra-base hit and matching his season best with six strikeouts. The three walks were uncharacteristic for Irvin, who allowed just one free pass over his previous 24.1 innings pitched. After allowing nine earned runs over his first two starts of the season, Irvin has yielded just seven earned runs over his past eight starts, good for a 1.55 ERA in that span. He will look to keep it rolling in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend in Tampa.