Irvin (1-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over four innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Irvin allowed three solo home runs in the third on hanging breaking balls, but he was otherwise sharp through four innings. It was the left-hander's second straight start in place of Grayson Rodriguez, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on May 27. Irvin has been much better during his current big-league stint than he was at the beginning of the year, when he gave up 15 runs over 12.2 innings, but his spot in the Orioles' rotation depends on how successful he is moving forward. His next outing will come at home versus a Seattle squad that has struggled against lefties.