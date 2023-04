Irvin allowed six runs on five hits and a walk over 4.0 innings in Thursday's 8-7 win over the A's. He struck out four and didn't factor in the decision.

Irvin never seemed to find his footing Thursday, allowing six runs on five hits, including a three-run home run by Brent Rooker during the third inning. Irvin has struggled so far with Baltimore after being acquired from Oakland during the offseason -- he's 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA and a 1.97 WHIP in his first three starts.