Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Thursday that Irvin is "probable" to start Saturday in Seattle as the team moves to a six-man rotation, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The O's have lots of young arms in their rotation, so going to a six-man setup allows the club to ease their foot off the gas a bit with workloads. Irvin isn't guaranteed to be the sixth man for long, as Tyler Wells is slated to start for Double-A Bowie on Saturday and the hope is that he'll be ready to rejoin Baltimore's rotation at some point.