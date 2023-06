Irvin was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday ahead of his start against the Royals.

The veteran southpaw will make a home start against the Royals after logging a 2.32 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB in 31 innings over his last five starts at Triple-A. The lack of strikeouts cap Irvin's upside, and he has a 10.38 ERA in 13 MLB innings this season. If he sticks around in the rotation, Irvin would likely face the Cubs on the road next week.