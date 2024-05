Irvin will re-enter the Orioles' rotation following the injury to John Means (forearm), Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Each of Irvin's last two appearances have come in relief, but he's been terrific in seven starts this season, collecting a 2.90 ERA and 28:8 K:BB over 40.1 innings of work. Means' next turn comes up Monday in Baltimore against the Red Sox and Irvin would be on regular rest that day after throwing 3.1 relief innings in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.