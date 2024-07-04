Manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that Irvin will pitch out of the bullpen going forward, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The decision to move Irvin to the bullpen comes after he allowed five runs in 3.2 innings during his most recent start Sunday against the Rangers, giving him a 10.22 ERA over 12.1 innings across his last three starts. Hyde noted there is still a possibility that the 30-year-old southpaw returns to the rotation at some point, but he would likely need to string together several solid performances out of the bullpen before that happens.