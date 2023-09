Irvin will serve as a multi-inning reliever out of Baltimore's bullpen going forward, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

As the Orioles shift to a five-man rotation, Irvin will end up as the odd man out after accumulating a 4.91 ERA and 1.38 WHIP through 69.2 innings on the year. Given his relatively poor performance and the impending return of John Means (elbow), Irvin likely won't make it back into the rotation before the end of the season.