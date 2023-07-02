Irvin did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and three walks over five innings against Minnesota. He struck out one.

Irvin has pitched better since he was recalled from Triple-A, working to a 3.44 ERA over his last 18.1 innings. The lone run against him Sunday came on Willi Castro's two-out double in the fifth inning. The 29-year-old Irvin is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 31.1 innings this season. He's currently in line for a rematch with the Twins in his next outing.