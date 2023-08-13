Irvin allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six over five shutout innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Irvin was solid in his first start since the All-Star break. The southpaw threw 52 of 67 pitches for strikes and went toe-to-toe with Mariners starter George Kirby over the first five frames, while the Orioles' bullpen held on the rest of the way. Irvin is at a 4.92 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB through 53 innings over 17 appearances (nine starts) this year. With Baltimore moving to a six-man rotation for a while, it's safe to assume Irvin will get another start, tentatively set for a favorable road matchup versus his former team, the Athletics, next weekend.