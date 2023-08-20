Irvin allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Irvin's lone mistake was the first of Aledmys Diaz's two solo home runs in the contest. Beyond that, it was a successful return to Oakland for Irvin, who pitched with the Athletics in 2021 and 2022. He's given up just two runs (one earned) over 14 innings spanning five appearances in August. The southpaw's 4.66 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 53:19 K:BB through 58 innings overall are nothing special, but he's been solid with one run allowed over 10 innings across his two starts since joining Baltimore's six-man rotation. He's tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Rockies next weekend.