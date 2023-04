Irvin (0-1) allowed six runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out four and taking a loss against Boston.

Irvin never found a groove Sunday, allowing a run in each of the first three innings followed by three more in the fifth. He forced just four swinging strikes on 88 total pitches. On the bright side, only two of the eight hits he allowed went for extra bases, including Enrique Hernandez's solo homer. Irvin is projected to face the Yankees at home next week.