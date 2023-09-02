Irvin (1-4) allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Irvin put together a pair of solid starts right after the Orioles moved to a six-man rotation, but he's given up four runs in each of his last two outings. The southpaw was tagged for two-run home runs by Lourdes Gurriel and Christian Walker. Irvin is at a 4.91 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB through 69.2 innings over 20 appearances (12 starts) this year. With John Means (elbow) nearing a return to the major-league roster, Irvin's time as a starter for the Orioles could again be coming to a close.