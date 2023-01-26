Irvin was traded from the A's to the Orioles on Thursday, ESPN.com's Jeff Passan reports.

Baltimore is also getting minor-league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky. Darell Hernaiz, an infield prospect, will head to the Athletics in return. Irvin put together the best season of his career in 2022, working to an overall 3.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 30 starts covering 181 innings. He's never been a big strikeouts compiler, which stunts his fantasy appeal, but the 28-year-old lefty looks like a solid mid-to-upper rotation pickup for the O's as they aim to continue gaining ground in the AL East.