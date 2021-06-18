Sulser gave up two runs on two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning in Thursday's 10-3 loss to Cleveland.

The right-hander was able to get the last two outs of the fifth inning after Jorge Lopez exited the game. Sulser continued in the sixth inning, but allowed two batters to reach before Dillon Tate allowed both inherited runners to score. Sulser has hit a rough patch with three runs allowed in his last 2.2 innings after a stretch of 8.2 scoreless innings. He has a 2.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 36:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He's added a 2-0 record, one save and one hold in 22 outings. Playing for cellar-dwelling Baltimore hasn't provided many high-leverage opportunities for most of the relievers on the roster.