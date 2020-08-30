Sulser (1-4) allowed two runs on a hit and three walks Sunday, blowing a save chance and taking the loss against the Blue Jays. He recorded two outs.

Sulser has now been tagged with a loss in three of his last four appearances and has blown three of his eight save opportunities. With two outs and a runner on second Sunday, the 30-year-old walked two straight batters before allowing a walk-off single to Teoscar Hernandez. His season ERA ballooned up to 4.70 and it's unclear if he'll still be the team's main closer move forward.