Sulser struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Phillies.

After blowing a save chance on Tuesday against the Phillies, Sulser was given the chance to redeem himself. He took advantage by whiffing two of the three batters he faced to earn his fourth save of the season. Sulser has been up and down while serving as the Orioles' primary closer, suffering two blowup outings but working effectively otherwise. Overall, he has a 5.00 ERA and 9:5 K:BB across nine innings.