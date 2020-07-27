Sulser earned the save Sunday against the Red Sox as he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two.

The Orioles used Mychal Givens to record four outs late in Saturday's win, so Sulser was called on to pitch in the eighth and ninth innings in the series finale, and he was rewarded with his first save of 2020. Givens will likely serve as the team's primary closer to begin the season, but Sulser's usage Sunday indicates that he could be in line to see some save opportunities as well as the year progresses.