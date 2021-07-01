Sulser threw 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday against the Astros while earning his third save of the year. He did not allow a hit and struck out one in the effort.

Susler relieved Paul Fry with a man on and one out in the eighth and sent down all five batters he faced with relative ease. He picked up his second save over the last five days as it appears he'll continue to be in the mix for save opportunities for the time being. He could be an option to scoop up in AL-only leagues but overall still isn't very trustworthy on most rosters given the fact that he's still in a committee on one of the worst teams in baseball. Sulser now owns a 2.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 43:12 K:BB over 30.2 innings.