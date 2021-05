Sulser allowed a walk and struck out two over 1.2 scoreless innings in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to Tampa Bay.

The right-hander was the only one of five Baltimore pitchers to keep runs off the board in Tuesday's blowout loss. Sulser has pitched to a 2.45 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 23:3 K:BB across 14.2 innings this season. He's picked up a win and a hold in 11 outings, but the reliever hasn't seen much high-leverage work. He had allowed three runs in his last two innings prior to a solid showing Tuesday.