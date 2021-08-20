Sulser struck out one and walked one in a scoreless inning during Thursday's 7-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

While Sulser has seen high-leverage work as recently as late July, Baltimore's 15-game losing streak has left him little opportunity to pitch with the team ahead. The 31-year-old has given up two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings through six August appearances. He owns a reasonable 2.80 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 56:20 K:BB across 45 innings while adding five saves and three holds this year.