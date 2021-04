Sulser pitched two perfect innings and struck out three in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.

Sulser retired the side on groundouts in the seventh inning, then struck out the side in the eighth. The 31-year-old right-hander has allowed five hits and struck out 10 over 6.1 scoreless innings to begin 2021. Sulser is expected to mainly work in a low-leverage role, but he's pitched well so far.