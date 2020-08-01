Sulser struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rays.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut for last season, Sulser got Mike Zunino and Ji-Man Choi swinging before Brandon Lowe grounded out to first base to end the game. The unheralded 30-year-old appears to have earned manager Brandon Hyde's trust, and while Sulser doesn't have elite stuff, his 94 mph fastball, changeup and slider were good enough to consistently post K/9 rates in the double digits in the minors. Opportunity is the most important factor in the fantasy value of any reliever, and right now, Sulser is getting opportunities in Baltimore.