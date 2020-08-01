Sulser struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Rays.

Facing the team he made his big-league debut for last season, Sulser got Mike Zunino and Ji-Man Choi swinging before Brandon Lowe grounded out to first base to end the game. The unheralded 30-year-old appears to have earned manager Brandon Hyde's trust, and while Sulser doesn't have elite stuff, his 94 mph fastball, changeup and slider were good enough to consistently post K/9 rates in the double digits in the minors. Opportunity is the most important factor in the fantasy value of any reliever, and right now, Sulser is getting opportunities in Baltimore.

More News