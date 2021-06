Sulser walked one and struck out one in a scoreless 10th inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

He earned this save by getting Vladimir Guerrero to ground into a double play with two on and nobody out. Both of Sulser's saves have come in June, and he's put himself back into the high-leverage mix for Baltimore with a 2.30 ERA and 40:10 K:BB through 27.1 innings on the year.