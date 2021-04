Sulser allowed a hit and struck out three over two innings in Sunday's 11-3 win over the Red Sox.

Sulser was one of the Orioles last additions to their Opening Day roster, and Sunday was his first appearance of the year. He finished 2020 with a 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 19:17 K:BB. While the right-hander saw save opportunities last year, he's expected to work more often in middle innings in 2021. Cesar Valdez, Tanner Scott and Shawn Armstrong are expected to share closing duties.