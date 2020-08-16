Sulser pitched a perfect 1.1 innings with one strikeout to earn the save in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Nationals.

Sulser was called on for the last out of the eighth inning, and he retired Adam Eaton via a flyout. Sulser then retired Juan Soto, Asdrubal Cabrera and Eric Thames in order in the ninth for his fifth save of the year. The 30-year-old Sulser has a 4.35 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 10.1 innings this season. He's 5-for-7 in save chances as the primary ninth-inning option in the Baltimore bullpen.