Sulser fired two scoreless innings Sunday as he earned the save against the Rays. He allowed no hits and no walks while failing to record a strikeout.

The Orioles' closer situation was slightly murky to begin the season, but Sulser picked up his third save in four attempts Sunday, signaling that he has the trust of manager Brandon Hyde for the time being. The right-hander has struck out just four batters over six innings this year, but his current status as Baltimore's closer makes him a fantasy asset.