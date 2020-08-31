Sulser will not be the Orioles' closer going forward, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Sulser has saved five games for the Orioles this season but has blown three more opportunities. He's given up runs in each of his last four outings, walking eight batters in five innings over that stretch. His 4.70 ERA, 21.2 percent strikeout rate and 19.7 percent walk rate are all far from closer material. Hunter Harvey and Miguel Castro could be the primary ninth-inning options in Baltimore now, as Mychal Givens was traded to the Rockies on Sunday.