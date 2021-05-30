Sulser logged a perfect inning with two strikeouts in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.
Sulser has kept runs off the board in his last six outings, allowing only two hits and four walks in six innings in that span. The right-hander has been effective in a low-leverage role this year. He's posted a 1.89 ERA, .095 WHIP and 29:6 K:BB in 19 innings overall. Sulser also has a win and a hold, but he hasn't been considered for the few save chances the last-place Orioles have produced -- Cesar Valdez has often worked as the closer this year.