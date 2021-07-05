Sulser (2-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out a batter over a third of an inning as he took the loss Sunday against the Angels.

Sulser was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and completely imploded. He walked the leadoff batter and proceeded to give up back-to-back singles before Juan Lagares ended the game with a two-run double. Sulser had previously put up five consecutive scoreless outings before Sunday's meltdown and now owns a 2.61 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 44:13 K:BB over 31 innings.