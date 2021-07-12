Sulser allowed a run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning, taking a blown save versus the White Sox on Sunday.

The right-hander's strong June put him in the closer conversation in Baltimore, but he's now allowed five runs in just two innings across three July appearances. Sulser entered Sunday's game in the sixth inning and gave up a three-run home run to Andrew Vaughn, with two of those runs charged to Paul Fry. Through 32.2 innings overall, Sulser has a 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB. He'll likely continue to see time in high-leverage roles, as Baltimore has few dependable arms in its bullpen.