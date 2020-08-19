Sulser (1-2) gave up an unearned run on two walks and struck out none in 1.1 innings, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Sulser entered the tie game in the ninth inning and got through it fine, but couldn't get through the 10th cleanly. A Chris Davis throwing error allowed Travis Shaw to score, and the Orioles weren't able to get Sulser off the hook in the bottom half of the inning. The 30-year-old righty has a 3.86 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 11.2 innings this season.